On a day where, nationally, federal officials unveiled an initiative to address the affordable housing shortage, efforts to provide such opportunities in Wilmington were highlighted as an example of what was achievable when all levels of government and community worked together for the greater good.
While U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Matthew Heckle noted June is a month where homeownership is celebrated, he called June 1st a "national day of action" to answer President Joe Biden's call to "solve the housing supply deficit that our nation faces, and makes it so difficult for so many families to find, afford and keep a roof over their heads."
"The problem is pretty simple, really. We haven't built enough housing over the last several years. For too long, our supply creation has not kept up with the demand," Heckles said. "By some estimates, I think the one that we trust most, we are down about 1.5 million homes in the country. Here in Delaware, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition's report, there are 31 homes available for every 100 of the lowest income renters. There's a shortage of homes--of affordable homes--in Delaware of 18,000 for the lowest income renters. These are Delawareans who earn $20,000 a year and generally spend over 50% of their income on housing costs. Our answer to that is to increase supply of housing."
From the front yards of the Habitat For Humanity-built Amara Way II townhomes along Bennett Street in Wilmington--and across from the Amala Way I homes previously completed--HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman said everywhere she travels across the country, she's heard from someone who's had trouble accessing home ownership.
Luckily, she said, the problem is one that can be addressed, and through the Our Way Home initiative, HUD's "answer to the president's call to solve the housing supply deficit that our nation faces," the steps to do so are ones being accomplished in Wilmington already.
"These are challenges that are solvable. It is not impossible. It is not impossible to take on housing affordability," she said. "I'll tell you what is impossible, is trying to convince my 26-year-old daughter that her mom has cool dance moves. That's impossible. But what is possible is solving the housing affordability issue that we have today. And how it gets done is exactly what's happening here: Family by family, block by block, community by community. It doesn't happen overnight. It happens over several nights, several days, lots of hard work. I've seen this hard work done over and over again. And I see the hard work that is happening here now."
Seeing community organizations and politicians from the state level on down come together to support initiatives like Amara's Way II was a message Todman said she'd be taking with her across the nation.
"One of the reasons I love coming to events like this is that I pick up something, I learn something that I then talk about throughout the rest of the country," Todman said. "What you're doing here, I will be talking about in Nevada, in Idaho, in Florida, in Wyoming, because it's going to take this level of intentionality...for us to be moving forward as a country, as we should."
Addressing housing issues should be everyone's focus, said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, because it's the number one priority to be fixed that can impact all the other issues that drag a community down. Ensuring access to safe, affordable, quality housing trickles down to ultimately impacting issues in education, public health, public safety, and challenges with families, children, and seniors.
"Here in Wilmington, and here in Delaware, we recently saw a tragic incident where families on Adams Street, through no fault of their own, were suddenly homeless, and there was no place for them to go," Coons said. "A painful reminder that when there isn't the supply, the slightest change in circumstances can throw families into chaos and to loss. On a bipartisan basis, we will do our absolute best to deliver the resources, the funding, that HUD deserves. And we, as a community...are going to do our level best to make sure this is not the last announcement or ribbon-cutting of new homes, new housing, and new opportunity."
Additionally joined by U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, and Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County CEO Kevin Smith told everyone to get ready for a serious facelift for a Wilmington neighborhood that often gets a bad rap.
"Tremendous change. We recognize that for some people, there's an impression about the East Side that has developed over the decades because of the lack of investment," Smith said. "Folks, this is about to change in a dramatic way. We're telling people they need to get in now into this neighborhood, because it's going to change for the better."