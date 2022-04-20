The Riverfront East project was facing a significant hurdle as it approached Phase II. While plans for the next area of waterfront development called for building up facilities and venues that would attract even more people to live, work, and play, the infrastructure there could barely handle a light rain, let alone that many more bodies.
"We've been looking to expand the Riverfront East area for a considerable period of time, and we've gotten to the point now where it's quite clear that, while we were able to start Phase I of the development, beyond Phase I was going to be severely limited by the existing sewer infrastructure, if it's not expanded to meet the the needs of the future demand," said Wilmington Public Works Commissioner Kelly A. Williams. "The current system consists of a 30-inch main that runs down South Market Street, over to A Street, and then crosses the river near the Winchester Bridge and connects to our 11th Street pump station that goes on to our wastewater treatment plant. All of this was installed in the early 1950s. The existing infrastructure is rapidly reaching its capacity. We are at approximately 75% capacity during a normal wet weather event."
While those limitations present challenges, Riverfront Development Corporation Executive Director Megan McGlinchey said she knew exactly who to call for assistance when facing just such a challenge, especially one so pricey.
"We knew that an expansion of the city's century-old sewer system was not going to be easy--or cheap," she said Wednesday. "So what did we do? Returned to our senior senator, the Father of the Riverfront, Tom Carper for assistance...without whom, there would be no riverfront in Wilmington."
Hearing those calls for aid, Carper announced on April 20, 2022, along the Wilmington Riverwalk that he'd secured $4.8 million to help the city continue its quest to transform what was once a wasteland of emptiness, industrial space, landfills, and junkyards.
"Roughly 25 years ago, this side of the riverfront looked like that over there, only a lot worse. We had a dream that we could transform it and make it a beautiful place, a place where people could live, recreate, run, and work. That amazing transformation is pretty much complete, and it's time now to move to the other side of the river," Carper said "In order to make that happen, we need to make major improvements in sewer projects. We are announcing [Wednesday] $4.8 million towards that effort, and it will also help with flooding we have in that part of Wilmington when when it rains, even a little bit."
The Southbridge section of the city experiences flooding regularly, but as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the region, the neighborhood was sustained remarkable damage, with emergency services required to rescue a number of civilians and a number of homes left uninhabitable.
Officials said the funds would be used to improve and modernize the sewer infrastructure in the city to not only prevent that from happening, but allow for the expansion of that area and the accommodation of even more people.
"South Wilmington...[is] particularly geographically difficult for our sewer system; it's pretty flat, which means we can't use gravity to move the flow," Williams said. "This new upgrade will require a pumping station. Stormwater storage is also going to be an important part of this project. The storage will help mitigate the flood issues in the area, it'll collect the stormwater and then slowly release it back into the system, when the system has the capacity. We're also going to be considering sewer-stormwater separation, and this will reduce the number of [combined sewer overflows] that happen in South Wilmington."
Carper said the idea of seeing the riverfront reach it's full potential keeps him energized. Mayor Mike Purzycki said he just hopes he's still around.
"There are people who still look across the way and don't have the imagination to see what it's going to be--but we do," Purzycki said. "We do. And I hope I live long enough to see it really flower the way I think it's going to. We have a wonderful city...I think we're getting our arms around this. I really believe this city has just found its voice, and it's an exciting time for all of us. Senator Tom, thanks once again for your great support. Onward and upward."