Ocean City, Maryland's signature fishing tournament will be missing one division when competition begins next month.
The White Marlin Open announced they are discontinuing the shark category after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a ban on shortfin mako shark fishing.
Any commercial or recreational fishermen must release any mako sharks caught during the ban, which is due to overfishing.
Last year, just two sharks were weighed in during the White Marlin Open, with a 132.5 pound shark netting its angler just $4,500 out of the $9,259,150 purse.
In perspective, the winning white marlin was worth $3,238,160, with second place bringing home $1,980,910.
The White Marlin Open said they will add a swordfish division to replace sharks in their prize-winning categories.
This year's White Marlin Open will take place from August 8-12, with organizers saying the purse at the "World's Largest Billfish Tournament in the World" could exceed $10 million for the 49th edition of the event.