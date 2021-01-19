E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Inc.--formerly one of the largest chemical companies in the world, headquartered in Delaware--and a former employee are both facing federal charges "for knowingly violating requirements of federal safety regulations and negligently releasing an extremely hazardous substance," which led to the deaths of four Texas workers.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 49-year-old Kenneth Sandel, of Friendswood, and the company itself were negligent in a November 15, 2014 incident at the LaPorte plant during which 24,000 pounds of methyl mercaptan were released. The highly toxic, flammable gas killed four plant employees.
Sandel, at the time, ran the Insecticide Business Unit at that location and was responsible for employees under his purview to follow applicable federal safety regulations, the USDOJ said. The plant at the time was part of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Inc., but is now part of Corteva following a series of spin-offs.
Though it has since been demolished, the unit at the time produced Lannate and Vydate, among other products, which generated a net income of $123 million for the company in 2014.
The indictment charges the company and Sandel knowingly failed to implement certain procedures set forth as part of the federally required Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Risk Management Plan. It alleges they specifically "devised a plan to divert a large volume of methyl mercaptan gas into a waste gas pipe system during the day before and night of the fatal incident," but that Sandel "failed to implement necessary procedures to evaluate safety aspects of that plan and to prohibit workers from opening the pipe to the atmosphere."
If convicted of federal safety regulation violations, Sandel faces five years in federal prison, with a potential additional year for negligence. Each conviction could also potentially carry a $250,000 fine. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Inc., would be liable for potential fines greater than $500,000, or "twice the gross gain derived from the offense."