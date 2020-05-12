An "uneven recovery" -- more painful for some industry sectors than others -- that's how the the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia president and chief executive officer described the local and national rebound from the COVID-19 crisis that resulted in a collapse in consumer spending.
Pat Harker, former president of the University of Delaware, told the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday that he expects manufacturing (of durable goods) to rebound "quickly," but said tourism could see a much slower, more painful recovery. Unlike the last recession, Harker noted he expects banking and finance sectors to remain stable.
In March, Harker said the nation saw a 7.5 percent fall in consumer spending, and he predicts the data for April--when shutdowns were in effect in most places--will be worse. The bank president said the economic slow down, at least on the consumer side, was noticeable even before state shutdowns.
"That strongly suggests that the coronavirus itself--and not just government policies designed to mitigate it--are harming the economy."
He said data shows the consumer slowdown started even before the lockdowns with airline bookings collapsing and foot traffic into restaurants seeing a steep decline.
"Consumers were voting with their feet — or at least with their wallets," he said. "Until the virus itself is under control, even as more states gradually open up, we can expect the economy to under-perform relative to where it was just a couple of months ago."
He also outlined steps the Federal Reserve has taken on since the crisis began, including lowering the interest rate to nearly zero, where it's expected to remain for quite some time.
"Our goal is to use our vast lending powers to maintain our underlying economic infrastructure by making sure that every sector of the economy has access to liquidity."
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has also aimed to keep credit flowing by buying large amounts of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities as well as working to get loans to those who need them and has bolstered the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. The bank has set up a Main Street Lending facility that gets cash into the hands of the small- to medium-sized businesses, hard-hit by coronavirus.
"These businesses tend to be the economic lifeblood of their local communities, and this lending facility is designed to forestall mass closures of small and medium-sized businesses on Main Streets across the country."
"The state’s thriving 'eds and meds' sector — universities and health care — may require direct lending from the Federal Reserve," he said.
The Federal Reserve is also considering setting up facilities that can provide direct lending to colleges, universities, and nonprofit medical institutions.
But even with these steps, Harker predicts recovery will be "uneven"--with it being particularly "painful" for the travel and hospitality sectors.
"Businesses may have enough experience teleconferencing instead of holding physical meetings that they may decide to cut back on corporate travel. Families may choose to avoid crowded spots like amusement parks, cruise ships, and packed Eastern Shore beaches. The knock-on effects to airlines, hotels, and restaurants that cater to travelers could be severe and long lasting. That, unfortunately, is bad news for southern Delaware, particularly Sussex and Kent counties, both of which rely heavily on tourism," Harker said.
He said the commercial real estate industry's recovery could also be "tough" as businesses realize the benefits and cost-savings of working from home and some businesses--restaurants, hotels, and stores, both big and small, shutter their doors permanently..
"Companies may find that working from home isn’t so bad after all and reduce physical office space."
Harker stressed the need for slow and "intelligent" reopening. He said two scenarios exist--one where the economy largely reopens in June with technology in place to curb the spread of the virus.
"In that scenario, I would expect a severe contraction in [Gross Domestic Product] in the second quarter followed by a significant rebound in the second half. However, the second half rebound is not enough to fully offset the contraction in Q1 and Q2; 2021 would then show above-trend annual GDP growth."
A less optimistic scenario, he includes, involves a second wave of the virus in the fall, which he said would be devastating, both economically and psychologically.
"Not only would this be a health catastrophe, but it would reverse the recovery as well. In this less hopeful scenario, I project a similar growth path to the baseline for 2020, followed by a painful economic contraction of GDP in 2021 as shutdowns are reintroduced."
But the shutdowns have wreaked havoc on unemployment, shattering records in Delaware and nationally, approaching levels not seen since the Great Depression. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he expects unemployment rate to surpass 20 percent, with May or June being the high point for job losses. Harker said the recovery will hinge, somewhat, on human behavior.
"If we rush back into crowded places and crowded stores without the proper precautions--we could see this second wave--and in that case, we could see GDP take a pretty big hit again," he said. "We're looking at, obviously, terrible numbers this quarter with respect to unemployment; we're looking at numbers that are almost unprecedented--if not unprecedented."
"I'm not saying not to open--but open intelligently--that second wave could be very painful, first just psychologically...consumers will vote with their feet and not show up."
