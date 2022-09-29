The Food Bank of Delaware is running above capacity at its Milford location, where it is currently unable to offer a training program that has proven to be popular at its Newark-area complex.
That will be changing.
Thursday, ground was broken for a new 67,000-square-foot facility in Milford that will allow for an expanded warehouse and distribution center. It also will allow the Food Bank to offer free classes downstate for participants in its warehousing and logistic program.
"The classes are for free. They're 14 weeks. You get certifications that help you have a leg up when you're done the course and looking for a job. But we also take one more step and help you find that job," Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said.
The project could be finished late next year. It is expected to cost $34-million, and a $10-million capital campaign will get underway to close the gap. The Food bank was able to buy the property from the City of Milford thanks to an initial donation of $365,000 from the Swank Family Foundation
"This is a great day for Delaware,” Kanefsky stated. “The pandemic magnified what we already knew – the Milford Branch is operating significantly beyond capacity, and as a result we are renting space. We cannot effectively serve our community’s most vulnerable in our current building on Mattlind Way. This campaign is more than bricks and mortar… it’s about building hope for a better tomorrow. So many come to the Food Bank of Delaware feeling hopeless, but leave hopeful. We are transforming lives.”
The Food Bank also detailed these future plans for the facility, which will enable it to:
- Expand cold storage and warehouse space to distribute an additional 3.7 million pounds of fresh foods and 6 million pounds of nonperishable food;
- Create dedicated space for a Healthy Pantry Center to directly serve those in need of food assistance;
- Construct a 5,000-square-foot volunteer room that includes orientation space and a safe, welcoming working environment;
- Create classroom and hands-on training space for training programs in culinary and warehousing/logistics;
- Plant a 3.5-acre garden to grow fresh foods for Delawareans in need and provide a tranquil spot for residents of the neighboring Delaware Veterans Home;
- Open an on-site café to provide employment and additional training opportunities to graduates of the culinary training program, while providing a place for members of the public to buy breakfast and lunch.
"The Food Bank of Delaware is a shining example of what a culture of improvement looks like, not just getting bigger, but getting better — adapting, innovating — while always keeping it human," First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney said.
"Today is an exciting day for Milford and the residents of Kent and Sussex counties,” State Senator Dave Wilson said. “The ground breaking ceremony today for the new state-of-the-art Food Bank of Delaware will bring our community one step closer to bringing food insecurity to an end. I look forward to the great things to come from this new project and the Food Bank of Delaware."