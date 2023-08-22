A Kent County couple is facing charges after a cockfight was broken up on their farm in Felton.
A Delaware animal welfare officer responded to the farm in the 3000 Block of Sandtown Road back on May 6, 2023. When he arrived, he witnessed a cockfight in progress. A bunch of spectators then scattered.
Billy Keen, 51, and Andrea Keen, 43, were arraigned on Friday, Aug. 18th. Each are charged with a felony count of possessing an animal for the purpose of fighting.
Andrea Keen is also charged with a one felony count of being present for animal fighting.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646. All tips may remain confidential.