Delaware State Police are investigating gunshots in Felton.
They were called to the 5000 block of Canterbury Road at 10:34 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, where they said a home sustained damage from gunfire.
Police say the front the home was struck by 11 bullets.
A 16-year-old girl, a 20-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 55-year-old woman were home at the time of the shots fired incident; no one was hurt.
So far, police have no suspects. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Weinstein with Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Unit by contacting 302.697.4454 or Michael.Weinstein@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.