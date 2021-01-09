A Felton man has been arrested after allegedly firing shots in the Felton area on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Delaware State Police responded to Sandtown Road west of Felton, where they learned an off-duty trooper was inside a home when gunshots could be heard outside.
The trooper allegedly exited the house to investigate, and heard shots as a vehicle passed by the house, including one that allegedly came close to striking the officer.
Field and a passenger were tracked down further south on Black Swamp Road, and officers said they found spent shell casings in plain view inside the car.
Field was charged with 1st degree felony reckless endangering, and possession of a fire arm during a felony.
He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. The passenger was not charged.
No one was injured.