A 40-year-old Felton man was charged with driving under the influence after he fled a traffic stop but was later caught with close to 60 grams of PCP Monday night, Dover Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, Jaray Harris was stopped in the area of Loockerman Street and Governors Avenue for a moving violation when the strong odor of alcohol was detected by officers.
Harris fled when police asked him to step out of his vehicle for a field sobriety test, police said, striking a curb while fleeing along Loockerman Street and Jerusalem Way, causing damage to his vehicle, then driving into a dead-end at Lincoln Street, where he fled on foot.
Police said he was caught a short time later following a brief foot chase in possession of 58.1 grams of PCP.
Harris was charged with possession with intent to deliver PCP, possession of PCP, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, failure to stop on police command, and multiple traffic violations. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $41,800 secured bond.