A 19-year-old Felton resident is facing an attempted murder charge after a Friday morning shooting.
Trey Bowden displayed a gun and threatened a 26-year-old man at the Canterbury Shore Stop on South Du Pont Highway shortly before 3 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
The victim and a 17-year-old girl who was with him got into their car to drive away, and Bowden shot at the car, hitting it twice.
A trooper later saw Bowden getting into a car on Barker's Landing Road and pulled the car over, but Bowden wouldn't get out at first.
Bowden was eventually arrested, and a search of the car turned up an unloaded handgun and 3 empty magazines.
Bowden was booked into the Sussex Correctional Institution on charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.