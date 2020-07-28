A 20-year-old Felton man is facing attempted murder charges for firing a gun at a group of people in a parking lot near Woodside, Delaware State Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to Uncle Willis at 5485 South DuPont Highway around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, where Jaquan Lewis had opened fire with a handgun on five individuals with whom he'd been arguing with in the parking lot.
There were no injuries reported, police said.
Officers said they located nine .40 caliber shell casings at the scene. Three rounds had struck the exterior of Uncle Willies.
Lewis was located at his residence in the 100 block of Green Court and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with two counts first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, four counts reckless endangering, and criminal mischief. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $206,050 secured bond.