A Felton man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend is still at large.
Deangelo Evens attacked his girlfriend at a home on Plantation Drive in Plymouth Place early Saturday morning and left before troopers arrived, Delaware State Police said.
Warrants are out charging Evans with strangulation, assault, theft, failure to obey an emergency order and other counts.
Anyone who knows where Evans is can call Troop 3 at 302.697.4454 or by calling 911.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com