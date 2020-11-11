A 25-year-old Felton man is facing vehicular assault and DUI among a slew of other charges after he fought with officers, fled the scene of a traffic stop, and caused an accident, Smyrna Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, Mazen Faraj was found asleep, slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle along US 13 near South Carter Road. Officers said as they attempted to speak with Faraj, it "became apparent that he was under the influence of drugs."
When ordered to exit his vehicle, Faraj found with officers and fled the scene, almost striking an officer and a motorist who had exited their vehicle to assist the officer, both of whom were in the roadway, police said. Speeding along US 13, authorities said Faraj was unable to navigate the turn at South Carter Road and crashed.
Faraj struck two vehicles stopped in traffic, and injured three people, according to police. He was ultimately taken into custody there following another struggle in the median of the roadway.
Police said 64 bags of suspected heroin and paraphernalia were located in Faraj's vehicle, and the injured motorists were transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.
Faraj declined medical treatment, and was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, two counts first-degree reckless endangering, resisting arrest with force, three counts third-degree vehicular assault, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, reckless driving-drug related, and driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $30,000 cash bond.