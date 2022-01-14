A FEMA-sponsored drive-up COVID testing site will open at the Delaware City DMV starting on Monday.
FEMA has contracted with eTrueNorth to offer free drive-up PCR shallow nasal swab testing six days a week.
Test results would be made available within 48-72 hours, and appointments are required.
The clinic will be open on the following days through February 7, 2022:
- Mondays, Thursdays, Thursdays, Fridays: 5:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays - CLOSED (Regular DMV evening hours)
- Saturdays: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tests are free and available for all ages. You can sign up for an appointment at the eTrueNorth website. You will be required to create an account and fill out an initial questionnaire.
Other COVID-19 testing sites throughout Delaware can be found on the State of Delaware's website.