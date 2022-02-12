Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.