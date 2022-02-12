A 49-year-old woman was killed Friday night when she was hit by two vehicles as she walked along Route 896 in Bear.
The woman was walking in the area of the bicycle lane on 896 southbound near Madelyn Drive around 7 p.m., Delaware State Police said.
An SUV hit the woman as the driver was changing lanes, and she wound up in the right traffic lane where, after a second vehicle swerved to avoid her, another SUV hit her.
Police said the woman, whose name is being withheld until her family can be notified, was pronounced dead at the scene--she was wearing dark clothing when she was hit, and wasn't carrying a light.
Neither driver was hurt, and Route 896 southbound was closed between Porter and Denny Roads for about 3 hours after the accident, which is still under investigation by DSP's Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit.