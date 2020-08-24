A 43-year old woman from East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated menacing following an incident early Sunday morning in Rehoboth Beach.
Delaware State Police said Melissa Matthews was behind the wheel of a pick-up truck when it hit another vehicle in the parking lot of the Big Chill Surf Cantina on the Coastal Highway on August 23, 2020.
According to police, Matthews refused to exchange insurance information with the 37-year-old male owner of the second vehicle.
Troopers said the man got inside Matthews' pick-up to discuss an agreement when she took off with him still inside the cab.
Police allege Matthews would not the let man of the vehicle and at one point pulled a gun on him.
The pick-up was located in a nearby development with the assistance of witnesses from the Big Chill parking lot, and the suspect arrested without further incident.
Matthews was charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated menacing and was jailed under $7,100 secured bond.
Troopers said they found a loaded 40-caliber Glock inside the pick-up.
The victim wasn't hurt, police said.