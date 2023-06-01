Following over two weeks of delays, Fenwick Island will begin to see new sand pumped into its beaches beginning this weekend.
The Army Corps of Engineers announced that the first of the anticipated 207,000 cubic yards of sand coming to Delaware's southernmost ocean beach will be dredged starting on Saturday, June 3.
Originally, Fenwick Island wasn't supposed to see work on its beach begin until late June and July, following projects running from Rehoboth to South Bethany, but a third dredge was acquired to allow work to start from the south, along with dredging already taking place in Rehoboth and Dewey.
That moved Fenwick's start date on May 15, but then a snag hit with one of the dredges being used in the coastal project.
Magdalen suffered mechanical issues, which has slowed work in Dewey while it is being repaired in Lewes, and another dredge from Florida was shipped north, allowing the work to begin this weekend.
Work is slated to begin on Cannon Street, with the sand to be placed between James Street and Lighthouse Road.
Once it begins, the dredging is expected to take about two weeks.
Further north, Rehoboth's dredging was completed on May 18, with new sand residing between North Surf Avenue to Delaware Avenue.
Crews began work in Dewey Beach that day, with work originally expected to be finished early this month, but Magdalen's mechanical issues are slowing down progress.
Sand in Dewey is slated to go between Salisbury Street and Beach Avenue.
South Bethany and Bethany will go last under the new time table, as the original hope that they could start in May stunted, and now they will not see any dredging until work is finished in Dewey and Fenwick, likely pushing dredging towards the end of June.
The work is part of periodic nourishment projects that have been done by the Army Corps of Engineers, in conjunction with DNREC, starting in the first decade of the 2000s.
The Rehoboth/Dewey and Bethany areas are scheduled to receive dredging every three years, while Fenwick is on a four-year cycle, all pending funding, according to the Corps.
The Lewes-Roosevelt Inlet is expected to receive nourishment either later this year or in 2024.
Portions of the beaches will be blocked off to visitors while the work is being completed.