Philadelphia was among the 16 North American cities selected to host the first tri-national FIFA World Cup in 2026, but soccer fans south of Delaware are likely to be more disappointed.
Lincoln Financial Field joined Boston, New York/New Jersey, Atlanta, and Miami as the eastern sites selected by soccer's governing body to host the largest rendition of the event held every four years.
Washington's FedEx Field, home of the Commanders, would seem to be large enough, and RFK Stadium hosted games in the 1994 World Cup exclusively in the United States, but a combined bid with Baltimore focused on M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, and their venue did not get selected.
The Central cities picked were Kansas City, Dallas, Houston in the United States, along with Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City, Mexico.
Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles will be the four Western cities in the tournament.
It was not announced how many games each venue will receive, and who will get the all important knockout round stage contests, including the final, which was held at California's Rose Bowl in 1994, and Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in 1970 and 1986.