The man who headed up the Delaware National Guard for more than 17 years is speaking out about the detrimental effect overturning the Affordable Care Act (ACA) could have on the country's veterans.
Major General (Ret.) Frank Vavala joined U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D - Del) for an online discussion on the topic with the veterans advocacy group VoteVets on Friday, October 16, 2020.
"We owe it to our veterans to give them the very best access to quality care," said Vavala. "They risked their lives, and risk facing severe health conditions as a result of that service."
Carper, himself a Navy vet and the only Vietnam veteran still serving in the US Senate, said the number of uninsured veterans dropped by 40 percent under the ACA.
"The ACA helped to lower prescription drug costs for over 11 million veterans," said Carper.
Both men were critical of the Senate pushing ahead with the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the impact the Supreme Court could have on the ACA going forward.
Vavala said he was "abhorred by the process," and called it "inherently wrong."
"The Affordable Care Act took a huge weight off the shoulders of so many Americans, including our veterans," said Vavala. "it would be wrong to place the burden back on them."
The Trump administration urged the Supreme Court to invalidate the ACA in a legal brief filed in June.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the case on November 10th.