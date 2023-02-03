Dunkin' franchisees of Greater Philadelphia presented a check for $25,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware this week as part of the company's Roast Hunger campaign which ran from Thanksgiving through December 9th.
For every large hot coffee sold during that period Philadelphia-area franchisees donated $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to help support regional partners including the Food Bank of Delaware, Philabundance, and the Food Bank of South Jersey.
"Roast Hunger was a program started by our franchisee community as a way to give back over the holiday season and it continues to build every single year," said Dunkin' spokesperson Jessica Weissman.
Larry Haas from the Food Bank of Delaware says the Roast Hunger funds are directed to the organization's backpack program to deal with childhood hunger.
"It's meant to supplement kids who are food insecure what they have available to them - school meals, breakfast, lunch, after school," said Haas. "So it's really meant when they get home on the weekends to get them through to that next meal."
Since 2011, Dunkin’ has raised more than $2.4 million through the Roast Hunger program.
In addition to the donation, Dunkin employees stayed after the check presentation to pack food boxes.