What is considered the 2023 tax filing season is about halfway done, but the task of filing still awaits for about two-thirds of Delaware's expected filers.
There are some important things to keep in mind for taxpayers who have not yet filed, as well as for those who have already filed and are wondering about their refund.
This year, because April 30th falls on a Sunday, the deadline to file a state return is May 1st. But, it is important to meet the federal filing deadline, which is April 18th because April 15th falls on a Saturday.
"You have to file your federal return first before you file your Delaware return because the Delaware return's starting point is the federal adjusted gross income," Delaware Division of Revenue Director Kathy Revel said. "From there, we have special deductions and additions that are specific to the Delaware tax return."
Filing online is still recommended over a paper return. Revel said there are some common errors which can be avoided by carefully reading all instructions and answering questions correctly and accurately. Doing so should minimize the risk of mistakes.
Many Delawareans cross state lines for their jobs, and many out-of-state residents work in Delaware. Delaware does not maintain reciprocity agreements with other states. Out-of-state residents who worked in Delaware must file a Delaware return, and Delawareans employed in other states must file in Delaware as well as in the state where they worked.
According to Revel, the state is also modernizing its online tax-filing system during this current season. The new free online filing application is on the taxpayer portal at www.revenue.delaware, gov and replaces the website version.
Assistance is available online, or by calling customer service at (302) 577-8200.
Also, where's my refund?
Revel said processing refunds takes extra care to prevent fraud, and the typical time frame may be eight to ten weeks after a return is received.
"This is the first season in a brand new tax filing system," Revel said. "We're also closely monitoring our system to ensure that we are issuing refunds accurately and to the person they're designated to."