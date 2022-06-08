Summer is unofficially here in Wilmington.
"[The festival] is the start of the summer," said Steven Karakasidis. "People say it's Memorial Day, but really, the Greek Festival is the start."
The Wilmington Greek Festival Returns to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 808 North Broom Street through Saturday, June 11th, for its 47th year, and it does so with al the flare of pre-pandemic years, Karakasidis said.
"We are back to normal pre-pandemic times, yes. We have the outdoors all set up with tables and chairs for you to partake and grab a bottle of wine, grab your food, sit down, relax, enjoy the sounds, the sights, the smells," he said. "On the backside of the church, we have a couple of improvements. We actually have an elevator to help those who need that and don't want to use the steps. They can go down to the dining hall room with use of an elevator and get inside and partake in...those traditional comfort foods and prepared meals downstairs."
Karakasidis told Peter MacArthur on WDEL's DelAWARE that planning for the event takes months and months every year, but its that careful attention to detail and sharing of culture with all the festival's visitors that have provided it such staying power as a must-attend tradition in the city.
"I think a lot of it has to do with the the Greeks being present here and wanting to exhibit their culture, their foods, and get people acclimated to that type of welcoming atmosphere. We call it 'filotimo,' that friendliness that we give to people, and I think that's what really drives people to return. They feel like they are a part of that family," he said. "That, [and] 'kefi,' that zest of life that you have when you hear that song that makes you want to get up and start dancing. That is what we call kefi. That excitement that you build up around everything."
Those comfort foods make a strong return this year with more people able to be in the same space to share, Karakasidis said. Though he notes those who may want to just grab their food and head home are able to place online orders btween 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day for curbside pickup.
"The food is very traditional in its nature. So really, not much has been changed from the traditional times of making these types of food. But the foods that we serve are those that you'll find in that Sunday home-cooked meal that mom is making, that family tradition," he said. "You'll have those stuffed peppers, and those smells, and those sights, and kind of reminisce back and it gives you that real feeling of comfort food, and that's what it does."
But for the full experience, with outdoor tents that open at 5 p.m. featuring all kinds of great foods cooked on the spot, live music, dancing, and of course wine, everyone needs to come out and take part in on of Wilmington's most celebrated traditions.
"Come out here at five o' clock, grab your food, grab a bottle of wine, sit back, relax, enjoy your your group of friends," he said. "It's always a good time."