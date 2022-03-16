The sounds of pipes and drums reverberated through the Clayton Fire Hall on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, during funeral services for Fire Chief John Pridemore.
The Chief, who also served as Clayton Town Manager, was memorialized in a service at the fire station where he served since 1991.
The funeral was held a week after he died from injuries suffered in a fall from a scissor lift as he was conducting maintenance above one of the apparatus bay doors.
The door was accidentally opened, knocking the lift over.
The Clayton Fire Company is back in service after having had fire companies in Maryland and Delaware cover their fire district during the past week.