The beginning of March brings a change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP. This affects an estimated 125,000 people living in Delaware.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 ends what are called emergency benefits under SNAP that were enacted near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which increased the benefit by at least $95 a month. However, that does not necessarily mean that the monthly SNAP benefit reverts to pre-pandemic levels.
"The SNAP program actually did increase benefits by about 12% as a result of the cost of living adjustment that was completed in October of last year," Delaware Division of Social Services Director Tom Hall said. "The Food and Nutrition Service that runs the SNAP program also did adjustments to what's called the Thrifty Food Plan, which increased the maximum benefit amounts by almost 21%."
Still, it may not be an easy transition.
"There's no doubt that the loss of the emergency allotments is going to be difficult for families," Hall said.
“Delaware families needed these emergency food benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic to help put healthy food on the table,” Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said. “We know the need for help is still there even as the federal emergency payments are coming to an end. There are community resources that may be available to those in need and we are working with our partners to prepare for this change.”
Affected Delawareans can look into several options. A call or visit to Delaware211 may be a good place to start.
Emergency benefits paid as part of two cash assistance programs will continue until the end of the federal Public Health Emergency in May - TANF, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and GA, or General Assistance.
Additional information from DHSS:
Households should report to DSS any recent changes in address, household size, employment, income, and expenses (such as rent/mortgage, utilities, and child care). Households can report changes by logging in to Delaware ASSIST, calling 1-866-843-7212, or contacting their local DSS office.
For more information about DSS’s benefit programs in response to the pandemic, go to the division’s webpage. To screen for and apply for benefits, go to DHSS’ online application portal Delaware ASSIST or call 1-866-843-7212.