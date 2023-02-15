The final piece of the I-95 "Restore the Corridor" project was completed Wednesday, as DelDOT hopes to reduce crashes in a notoriously tricky curve.
DelDOT competed the installation of a High Friction Surface Treatment on I-95 southbound between Route 202 and the Brandywine River Bridge, which had been keeping I-95 down to a single lane southbound going through the interchange.
Work on installing the material began last week, and wrapped up Wednesday afternoon, allowing all lanes to be opened.
The goal is to cut crashes on the curve going out of the 202 interchange, which is a notoriously tricky spot when it rains.
DelDOT has attempted various tactics to slow traffic in the area, including installing rhythmically lit caution signs on the right side of the highway going into the curve.
DelDOT is also hoping to use the same material in another popular crash spot: I-495 northbound nearing the Pennsylvania line. It has also been used on the long Route 273 eastbound ramp to I-95 northbound.
It marked the final major portion of the Restore the Corridor project that begin in February 2021, although occasional midday work could still be possible to complete final touch-ups on the bridges from Route 202 to I-295.