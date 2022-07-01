The final gavel of the traditional overflow final session of the Delaware General Assembly tapped 83 minutes after midnight on July 1, but not before a few contentious votes in both chambers.
Delaware's House of Representatives discussed SB 101, that would have created a right to council for tenants in eviction and other landlord actions.
Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown (D) pointed out that just 2% of tenants have legal representation versus 86% of landlords, and the bill passed the Senate last June on party lines, but in July 2022, it didn't find enough support.
SB 101 failed 16-23 (1 not voting, 1 conflict). Democratic no votes came from Nnamdi Chukwuocha, Stephanie Bolden, Sean Matthews, Peter Schwartzkopf, Franklin Cooke, Ed Osienski, William Carson, William Bush, and Andria Bennett, joining the members of the Republican caucus.
None of the dissenters spoke on their reason for voting no, with Jeff Spiegelman (R) voicing frustration that suspension of House rules allowed the bill to even get to the floor in the overtime of the final session.
Back on June 30, the House also had a contentious vote on SB 13, that would eliminate the question on whether an applicant had been convincted, except in specific cases like stalking and sexual assault.
"Many people with criminal records face major roadblocks to upward mobility, by means of educational advancement, career opportunities, and social relationships. SB 13 will prevent schools from using criminal history as a factor for acceptance," Rep. Minor-Brown said.
The vote passed on party lines 25-15, although Republicans Mike Ramone, Ronald Gray, and Kevin Hensley all initially voted yes, before flipping to no.
Senate Bill 11 is the start of a constitutional amendment aiming to change the type of crimes that bail can be denied before trial.
Sponsor Rep. Chukwuocha said the goal is to not make high bail the reason why some suspects in lesser offenses are incarcerated.
"This measure... will detain individuals who should be detained because they are a threat to public safety, but for individuals who are not a threat to public safety, they will not be detained just because they lacked the financial resources."
Some opponents, including Rep. Sean Lynn, said they wanted a list of the crimes before the vote, which was not supplied by supporters.
"We are being asked to trust that the specific felonies which we would base the decision upon which a person could be held preventatively, that document hasn't even been drafted yet, it doesn't even exist."
Lynn said supporters will need to be careful just how far the list of people denied an opportunity at bail stretches.
"We cannot hold people in jail, upon only the assumption they have committed a crime without being convicted, it is un-American. By passing this, we would undo, essentially, 750 years of law."
The constitutional amendment passed 28-11, with Sherry Dorsey Walker, Krista Griffith, Debra Heffernan, John Kowalko, Larry Lambert, Sherae'a Moore, and Madinah Wilson-Anton serving as Democratic no votes.
The only Republican no votes came from Lynn and Jeff Spiegelman.
SB 11 will need to pass the next General Assembly in order to take effect.
On the Senate side, the evening began with a conversation over HB 386, a bill that would prevent landlords from requiring tenants to declaw their cats if they are damaging property.
Sen. Jack Walsh (D) said "not only is cat declawing painful, cruel, and sometimes an unnecessary procedure, when imposed by a landlord it can also result in significant, additional veterinary expenses for pet owners and their families."
Sen. Gerald Hocker warned Walsh that passing the bill could reduce the potential housing stock for renters with pets.
"If some of you had seen some of the damage done by cats clawing, you're going to realize that if this passes you will have a lot of landlords saying 'no pets at all."
HB 386 passed 15-5, with Republicans Hocker, Lawson, Pettyjohn, Richardson, and David Wilson voting against the measure.
Mental health initiatives were covered in a trio of bills that passed the Senate.
HB 300 creates a mental health services unit in Delaware middle schools, HB 301 requires the Department of Education to create a mental health curriculum for K-12 students, and HB 303 requires insurers to cover an annual mental health checkup in the same manner a physical exam takes place now.
Rep. Collins (R) was the only no vote on HB 303, while 301 and 300 were unanimous.
The Senate session wrapped with Republican Bryant Richardson being allowed to attempt to bring two bills to the floor, before Democrats voting to stop him.
One would have defined the life of a child as being at the moment he or she can experience pain, as opposed to birth, while the second would have required athletes to participate in sports based on their gender assigned at birth.
The transgender part Richardson's topics is expected to be picked up by the Delaware Board of Education and DIAA in upcoming weeks.
That put the end to a night that went late, despite the budget bills being finalized last week, and just the Grant-In-Aid package getting a vote Thursday night.
After the traditional ending of the June 30 session at midnight in both chambers for starts to July 1 special sessions, the House finished at 12:50 a.m., with the Senate wrapping up at 1:23 a.m.