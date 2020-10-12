The sixth and final phase in the nearly 90-million dollar reconstruction of the Route 141 interchange overtop of I-95 gets underway this week.
Traffic will be shifted to newly constructed bridges over I-95 southbound in preparation for the demolition of the older segments which will then be replaced.
The final piece of the Route 141 puzzle is scheduled to be completed in spring of 2021.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C. R. McLeod credited contractors for keeping the project on time.
"And they've really done a solid job of taking advantage of both the weather and lower traffic volumes and have been able to expedite work," said McLeod.
Completion of the Route 141 bridges is critical with an even bigger project looming.
"We've got the I-95 rehabilitation project not far off on the horizon now," said McLeod.
What won't be done until 2021 is the expansion of the intersection at Route 141 and Commons Boulevard.
"We're doing some lane expansions, lane shifts, and reconfiguration, so that project will be continuing over the course of the next year," said McLeod.
This next phase of Route 141 work will necessitate the closure of the off ramp to northbound Route 141 from southbound I-295 until early December.
A traffic light at the ramp merge from southbound I-95 to southbound Route 141 will remain in place for the next segment of construction.