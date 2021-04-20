There was a contagious electricity about Dr. Sandra Gibney as she traveled on foot from the Sunday Breakfast Mission to the nooks and crannies under I-95 and throughout the bus and train terminals nearby, distributing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who would accept them. After a year she described as a war, she was happy just to be helping.
"It's almost as if you've come through a battle, and there's still dust, and there's still bleeding, damage people, but you can see light, and the dust is settling now," Gibney said. "We had nothing to offer them but a couple of drugs that really didn't work, and we watched them get sick and die. When this started out, I was helpless, and so pathetic. I had nothing to offer these people. They were in my ER, and they died. I had nothing to offer them for treatment, and that killed me."
Armed with 300 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Gibney started her afternoon at Rev. Tom Laymon's center at 110 Poplar Street, providing aid to some of the city's most vulnerable, determined to ensure equitable distribution of the best available weapon in a fight against the global pandemic. Aided by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, herself a professor of nursing at the University of Delaware, and Annie Coon's, U.S. Senator Chris Coons' wife, Gibney said this was the moment for which she's been waiting.
"Now I finally have something for them. For me, as a doctor, to have nothing to offer you, it's just pure emptiness and pure suffering," Gibney said. "That's what I do: I tell you what's wrong, and I offer you treatment, and I couldn't do that. So now it's such a beautiful thing to be able to say, 'I can help you.' Because that's what drives me now. There's hope, and I think that's the important thing. And now my mission is just to share it in the pockets where people may not be able to get to--and also to deal with the hesitancy, because that still exists."
In her attempts to reach those difficult pockets, Gibney teamed up with Laymon to distribute the vaccine at the Sunday Breakfast Mission. With regular crowds visiting to receive nutritional assistance, it was also one of the best ways to provide access to those whom it might otherwise be impossible to communicate, with any significant prior notification, specificities about mass vaccination events.
"To really stop this, we've got to get vaccinations, and we have hundreds of people who we're concerned about and we want to bring it to them in the easiest possible way," the reverend said. "That's why it has to be here. We have to come to them. That's the reason why Dr. [Gibney] has been with us. And she's here now. She's committed to that. And we at Sunday Breakfast Mission are committed to seeing the health and well-being of the homeless and hurting to really be taken care of."
Taking care of that community is the only way to achieve equality, said Hall-Long. Reaching into every zip code and aiding individuals from every background or circumstance is one of many steps necessary to make sure all Delawareans are getting the help they deserve from their government.
"Together is the only way we're going to get through this and to get herd immunity," the lieutenant governor said. "We want to make sure that everyone has that equitable opportunity and access to service at the end of the day...I've been doing public health nursing for 30 years, and we're making sure the persons that we vaccinate today, we can follow up, whether it's a congregate setting like here at the shelter, dining halls, or areas where they're located."
The mission saw a steady stream of people all afternoon leading up to the mission's scheduled dinner, and workers stayed busy turning paperwork around, getting shots into people's arms, and providing vaccination cards.
Gibney said people like Albert Bentley, one of the mission's visitors that afternoon to receive his shot, will be incentivized to return for their second shot 28 days later with a gift card to be provided upon return. With the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine out of commission for the time being, Gibney said it wasn't good enough to give people just some protection.
"Now I understand there is some level of protection with a single vaccine, but I'm not stopping there," Gibney said. "Ideally, we'll get the appropriate protocol, which is two doses 28 days apart, and that's our plan. Whatever we have to do, we'll be back here in 28 days to do their second dose."
Getting fully protected was what Bentley said drove him to get the vaccine in the first place. There are too many people in his life he loves to not make the effort to protect himself, so he can protect them.
"A lot better, a lot better," Bentley said. "It's everybody's choice. Some believe and some don't...You can't make no choices for nobody. I'm going to get it for my family, my grandkids. I know what I wanted to do and who I wanted to do it for. Now, I can't make no mind up for the next person, that's not my family."
The Sunday Breakfast Mission's Director of Food Services, Joe Annese, was hospitalized for a week after contracting COVID, so he was happy to take advantage of Gibney's services during the vaccination event, knowing first-hand the seriousness of how COVID-19 could ravage those who contract it.
"It's awesome what she's doing, that she's taken the time to help those who need it," Annese said. "Now it feels good. It feels good. I did have COVID and it's a relief that that's behind me."
When they ran out of people to whom they could provide shots at the mission, Gibney took the show on the road, wandered the streets with volunteer and retired Wilmington Police Lt. Dan Selekman, along with Hall-Long and a number of assistants carrying trays of vaccination-ready needles, swabs, gloves, Bandaids, and a trashcan.
The group visited the bus terminal down the block, and eventually reached the Wilmington train station, meeting some of that hesitancy along the way as numerous people turned them down for any number of reasons, from "God is the greatest doctor" to simply "It's not for me." Anyone who wanted a vaccination received one, some removing their shirt right on the side of the road to make sure they received it when they could.
"The population that we're targeting, that we're trying to provide this resource and opportunity, is the most impacted by the actual coronavirus. It's a population that rarely has the access, or the ability, to get the vaccine--to get healthcare in general," said Selekman. "The fact that we're providing this service to them and overcome so many obstacles. That they have the ability to even get the information, even just have access to the vaccine, and to have the ability to be provided in-person, by the doctor and by the staff coming directly to them, these are all obstacles that this population especially struggles with."
The doctor and her assistants, at the consternation of the transit authorities on scene, wandered onto the non-public train platform and began vaccinating more people there. After police tracked them down and escorted them back to the public space, Gibney said what she was doing was nothing special, again referencing her earlier analogy.
"None of us are any better, and that's how I was raised," the doctor said. "I just try to do the best I can. Honestly, I'm not gonna say that I don't get into good trouble. I do, especially with lieutenant governor, we get in good trouble all the time, if you want to call it that. Well-behaved women seldom make history. You can't always wait for a situation to get better; it may not. You can't wait. Somebody's got to push the first domino."