The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an early morning fire on the campus of the Jewish Community Center on Garden of Eden Road.
Talleyville firefighters were initially called out around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, for a fire alarm, but upon arrival requested a working fire dispatch which brought additional units from New Castle County and Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
What appeared to be an auxiliary building away from the main facility sustained fire damage.
Firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours.
No injuries were reported.