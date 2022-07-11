The Dover Police Department and the Dover Fire Marshal's Office said the fire at the Target store off of Route 13 on Sunday night was a case of arson.
The fire was set near the center of the store in the linen aisle around 9 p.m. on July 10, 2022, and forced the evacuation of customers and employees, but no injuries were reported.
Dover firefighters arrived at the scene with smoke coming from the structure and immediately sounded a second alarm.
An airboat from South Bowers Fire Company was brought in to help ventilate the store.
Fire crews were on scene for three-and-a-half hours.
Officials estimated damage to merchandise at between $3 and $4 million.