Airboat 57

South Bowers Fire Company uses Airboat 57 to ventilate the Target store

 South Bowers Fire Company

The Dover Police Department and the Dover Fire Marshal's Office said the fire at the Target store off of Route 13 on Sunday night was a case of arson.

The fire was set near the center of the store in the linen aisle around 9 p.m. on July 10, 2022, and forced the evacuation of customers and employees, but no injuries were reported.

Dover firefighters arrived at the scene with smoke coming from the structure and immediately sounded a second alarm.

An airboat from South Bowers Fire Company was brought in to help ventilate the store.

Fire crews were on scene for three-and-a-half hours.

Officials estimated damage to merchandise at between $3 and $4 million.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.