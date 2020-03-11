A fire that broke out at the Delaware City refinery has been declared under control by the refinery's fire chief.
A huge column of thick, black smoke became visible for miles shortly after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, March 11, 2020.
New Castle County fire units were not called in to support refinery personnel however ambulances, medics and two medevac helicopters responded to the scene for reported injuries.
A Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) camera located at Route 72 and Route 1 initially showed thick, black smoke with embedded flames shooting from the ground and also from a nearby smokestack.
Water from at least two deluge guns was visible as well.
Both the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) are investigating the incident.
