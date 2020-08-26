A fire at the University of Delaware's Chabad Center for Jewish Life has been ruled arson, the Delaware State Fire Marshal announced Wednesday.

According to authorities, the fire in the 200 block of South College Avenue started around 11 p.m. on August 25, 2020.

The building was heavily damaged in the blaze, causing approximately $75,000 in property damage. There were no reported injuries.

A criminal investigation is now underway, officials reported. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the fire marshal at 302.323.5375 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.