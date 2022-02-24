A fire forced the evacuation of a Wilmington warehouse that stores hazardous materials Wednesday afternoon.
The Wilmington Fire Department said they were called to 11 Rittenhouse Industrial Park off of East 12th Street at 1:41 p.m. on February 23, 2022, and located a fire inside a large mechanical device.
Fire officials said the building houses large quantifies of "oxidizing hazardous materials", but that none were involved in the fire.
Workers were evacuated, and no one was injured while extinguishing the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.