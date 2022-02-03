Two homes were heavily damaged during a fire in the Villas at Willow Grove Mill development in Middletown Wednesday evening.
Fire crews were called at about 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Springfield Circle, where they found flames shooting out from a house, that eventually affected a neighboring home.
The State Fire Marshal Office said no one was injured, but that a total of 4 adults and 5 children lived in the two houses. The American Red Cross was called in to help those families.
Damage is estimated at $500,000, and an investigation is continuing for the cause of the fire.