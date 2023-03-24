The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged two homes in Collins Park on Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023.
The alarm was sounded around 2 p.m. and when firefighters arrived on Kaiser Place they found a garage engulfed in flames, spreading to both the adjoining house, and the house next door.
Firefighters from companies in New Castle and Salem counties responded to the scene.
The fire was extinguished in about a half an hour.
No injuries were reported.