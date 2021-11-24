The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that damaged Miller's Ale House at Center Pointe Plaza on Churchmans Road on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021.
Christiana Fire Company was initially called out shortly before 5:30 a.m. for an outside fire, but medics and police officers responding over from Christiana Hospital could see flames from the front and roof of the structure.
The fire was declared under control in less than an hour.
The state fire marshal's office said damage is estimated at 50-thousand dollars.
The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.