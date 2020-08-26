Fire caused extensive damage to the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Delaware in Newark.
Firefighters from Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Fire Company, and mutual aid units, were called out to the 200 block of South College shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Arriving crews reported heavy fire from the rear of the residence.
Aetna fire officials said the building's layout and some construction hazards made fighting the flames difficult.
No injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating and said damage was estimated at $75,000.