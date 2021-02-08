Mallard Pointe fire
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said they are looking for the cause of a fire on Sunday that destroyed a home in the Mallard Pointe subdivision in the New Castle area.

The blaze was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. on February 7, 2021, and was initially reported as a fire in an attached garage, but when crews arrived on Godwall Court the flames had already moved into the first and second floors of the house.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross was called in to assist four adults and two children who lived in the home.

