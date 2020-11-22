No word at this point on the cause of a Saturday morning fire that destroyed an apartment in Wilmington and forced the building's occupants out into the cold.
City firefighters got to the scene at 608 Lea Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke pouring from the building, and as crews worked to put the fire out, they also searched for the building's occupants and learned they'd gotten out safely.
The fire was under control in about an hour and 10 minutes, but not before the apartment where it broke out was heavily damaged.
Licenses and Inspections has ruled that apartment unlivable, and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Wilmington's Fire Marshal's office is investigating what touched off the blaze.