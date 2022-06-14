The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Newark area home is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.
Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Fire Company officials said they were initially called out just after midnight on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for a reported wire down at West Chestnut Hill Road and Brook Drive.
While enroute the New Castle County 9-1-1 Center began receiving calls for a house fire in the same area.
The first arriving unit reported fire on both the first and second floors of the two story house with wires down in the roadway.
According to the fire company the initial engine crew attempted an interior attack on the fire but found the floor burned out forcing crews to move outside and use master streams to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters from a half dozen other fire companies were called to the scene to assist.
Crews were on scene for three and a half hours.
No injuries were reported.