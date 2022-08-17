Damage is estimated to be one-million-dollars from an early morning house fire at Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club Wednesday morning.
Firefighters from multiple fire companies were called to the scene on Westside Drive just before 4am. They needed two hours to bring it under control.
Investigators say an electrical malfunction in the home's wiring started the fire. It was determined to be accidental.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Lewes, Bethany Beach, Milton, Indian River, Millsboro and Sussex County Paramedics assisted Rehoboth Beach firefighters.