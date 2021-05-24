1206 W. 8th St. fire
The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a house fire Sunday evening in the city's Cool Springs/Tilton Park area.

The fire in the 1200 block of West 8th Street was visible from I-95 and was originally reported by an off duty Wilmington Fire Department Lieutenant around 6:40 p.m. on May 23, 2021.

Once on scene, crews found flames coming from the third floor of a three-story semi-detached dwelling.

The fire was declared under control in less than an hour, and no injuries were reported.

