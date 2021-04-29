The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that tore through a vacant building at the former National Vulcanized Fiber site on Yorklyn Road in Hockessin.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, and when first units arrived at the scene there was already a heavy fire load throughout the structure.
A second alarm was sounded bringing fire apparatus from more than a dozen fire companies in New Castle and Chester counties.
Crews were hampered by access to the structure and water pressure issues, and were on scene for over seven hours dousing hot spots.
No injuries were reported.