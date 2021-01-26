Investigators are working to determine the origin of a reported explosion and fire in a building that houses apartments and Victory Brewing Company in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.
The explosion occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday inside the four-story brick building on the 600 block of West Cyprus Street.
Victory posted on Facebook that the taproom was closed at the time, and no one was hurt.
"...We are praying for the safety of those involved and want to thank the first responders who quickly arrived on site, safely aided in the evacuation of the building and are working to control the fire," Victory Taprooms said.
Witness Emma Schwarz said she heard the sound of an explosion, what she described as "a loud bang," at the time of the fire. Officials have not yet confirmed this.
On Tuesday morning, a wall of the taproom appeared to have collapsed and several windows on the floors above appeared to be blasted out.
Residents were evacuated from the 33 one-and two-bedroom luxury units above the taproom. A spokesperson for PECO said the fire caused around 55 power outages. The American Red Cross assisted displaced residents.
Officials continued to investigate the cause of the fire Tuesday.