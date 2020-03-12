A fire that heavily damaged a New Castle-area home Wednesday night was deliberately set, the Delaware State Fire Marshal announced Thursday.
According to authorities, the fire started in the unit block of Castle Hill Drive in the Castle Hills development around 10 p.m. on March 11, 2020. An elderly woman who lived at the home had been taken to the hospital earlier that same day for unrelated reasons.
Three firefighters needed to be evaluated for injuries at the scene.
A criminal arson investigation is currently being conducted by state investigators. Property damage was estimated at $100,000.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal's New Castle Division at 302.323.5375 or Delaware Crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.