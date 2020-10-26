A firefighter from Camden-Wyoming fire company avoided serious injury despite falling through a floor while battling a house fire in Magnolia on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Firefighters were called out just before 4 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Birdie Lane in the Jonathan's Landing subdivision and found smoke coming from one of the residences.
The firefighter went through the first floor into the basement but was quickly recovered by other firefighters and was checked on scene by medics.
The fire is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.