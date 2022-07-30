A firefighter remains hospitalized after collapsing at the scene of a house fire in Pike Creek on Friday night.
The incident on Belmont Drive was reported around 9:45 p.m. on July 29, 2022, by a neighbor who saw the garage on fire at the house across the street.
Sources told WDEL News while the neighbor called 911, her husband ran across the street to alert the family inside who were unaware of the fire. They got out safely.
Due to the heat, humidity, and the firefighter down, a second alarm was called.
The firefighter was treated at the scene by New Castle County paramedics and taken to Christiana Hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.