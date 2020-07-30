A firefighter was sent to the hospital after battling a Penn Acres blaze Thursday evening.
Wilmington Manor Fire Company was called to the 300 block of East Roosevelt Avenue, where they said they saw flames shooting from the second floor of the house.
Four other firefighters were medically evaluated at the scene, and cleared to continue fighting the fire.
The fire caused an estimated $300,000 worth of damage, the American Red Class was notified to help two adults and four children.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.