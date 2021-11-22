One firefighter was injured fighting a house fire near North St. Georges that caused damage to three homes.
The fire on the 1300 block of Joseph Lane in the Highpointe of St. Georges neighborhood started just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021.
The Delaware City Fire Company arrived to flames coming out of the second floor. During the fight, a firefighter suffered a hand injury, and was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office said the home received heavy damage, and the houses on both sides sustained exposure damage.
There was one person in the home at the time of the fire, they escaped after being alerted by an active smoke detector.
Total fire damage is estimated at $600,000. The cause remains under investigation.